C.W. StonekingBorn 1974
C.W. Stoneking
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p01br0xx.jpg
1974
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/22a94cd7-cb1f-4b67-9be6-46d465ffc787
C.W. Stoneking Biography (Wikipedia)
Christopher William "C.W." Stoneking (born 1974) is an Australian blues singer-songwriter, guitarist and banjo player. He has released three studio albums, King Hokum (March 2005), Jungle Blues (28 August 2008) and Gon' Boogaloo (17 October 2014), on his own King Hokum Records label. At the ARIA Music Awards of 2009 Jungle Blues won Best Blues and Roots Album; he was also nominated for Best Male Artist, Breakthrough Artist – Album, Best Independent Release and Best Cover Art. Gon' Boogaloo peaked at No. 17 on the ARIA Albums Chart.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
C.W. Stoneking Tracks
Sort by
Mama Got The Blues
C.W. Stoneking
Mama Got The Blues
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br0xx.jpglink
Mama Got The Blues
Last played on
On A Desert Isle
C.W. Stoneking
On A Desert Isle
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br0xx.jpglink
On A Desert Isle
Last played on
Handyman Blues
C.W. Stoneking
Handyman Blues
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br0xx.jpglink
Handyman Blues
Last played on
Brave Son Of America
C.W. Stoneking
Brave Son Of America
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br0xx.jpglink
Brave Son Of America
Last played on
Talking Lion Blues
C.W. Stoneking
Talking Lion Blues
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br0xx.jpglink
Talking Lion Blues
Last played on
Handyman Blues - Radio 2 session 12/06/2011
C.W. Stoneking
Handyman Blues - Radio 2 session 12/06/2011
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br0xx.jpglink
Handyman Blues - Radio 2 session 12/06/2011
Last played on
Dead Eye Blues ( 6 Music Session 3 May 2007)
C.W. Stoneking
Dead Eye Blues ( 6 Music Session 3 May 2007)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br0xx.jpglink
Handyman Blues ( 6 Music Session 3 May 2007)
C.W. Stoneking
Handyman Blues ( 6 Music Session 3 May 2007)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br0xx.jpglink
How Long
C.W. Stoneking
How Long
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br0xx.jpglink
How Long
Last played on
Get On The Floor
C.W. Stoneking
Get On The Floor
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br0xx.jpglink
Get On The Floor
Last played on
On a Christmas Day
C.W. Stoneking
On a Christmas Day
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br0xx.jpglink
On a Christmas Day
Last played on
Good Luck Charm
C.W. Stoneking
Good Luck Charm
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br0xx.jpglink
Good Luck Charm
Last played on
Maggie Mae
C.W. Stoneking
Maggie Mae
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br0xx.jpglink
Maggie Mae
Last played on
We Gon' Boogaloo
C.W. Stoneking
We Gon' Boogaloo
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br0xx.jpglink
We Gon' Boogaloo
Jungle Blues
C.W. Stoneking
Jungle Blues
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br0xx.jpglink
Jungle Blues
The Marching Of The Drum
C.W. Stoneking
The Marching Of The Drum
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br0xx.jpglink
The Marching Of The Drum
The Love Me Or Die
C.W. Stoneking
The Love Me Or Die
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br0xx.jpglink
The Love Me Or Die
The Love Me Or Die - Radio 2 session 12/06/2011
C.W. Stoneking
The Love Me Or Die - Radio 2 session 12/06/2011
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br0xx.jpglink
Jungle Lullaby - Radio 2 session 12/06/2011
C.W. Stoneking
Jungle Lullaby - Radio 2 session 12/06/2011
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br0xx.jpglink
Jungle Lullaby - Radio 2 session 12/06/2011
Last played on
Tomorrow Gon Be Too Late
C.W. Stoneking
Tomorrow Gon Be Too Late
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br0xx.jpglink
The Thing I Done
C.W. Stoneking
The Thing I Done
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br0xx.jpglink
The Thing I Done
Last played on
C.W. Stoneking Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist