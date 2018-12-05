Travis is a British rock band formed in Glasgow in 1990, composed of Fran Healy (lead vocals, rhythm guitar), Dougie Payne (bass guitar, backing vocals), Andy Dunlop (lead guitar, banjo, backing vocals) and Neil Primrose (drums, percussion). The band's name comes from the Harry Dean Stanton character Travis Henderson from the film Paris, Texas. The band is widely claimed by the media as having paved the way for other bands such as Keane and Coldplay to go onto achieve worldwide success throughout the 2000s, particularly through the band's The Man Who (1999) album.

The band released their debut album, Good Feeling (1997) to moderate success where it debuted at number nine on the UK Albums Chart and went onto achieve a silver certification from the BPI in January 2000. The band went on to achieve greater international success with their second album, The Man Who (1999) which spent nine weeks at number one on the UK Albums Charts, totaling one-hundred and thirty-four weeks in the top 100 of the chart. In 2003, The Man Who was certified 9x platinum by the BPI, representing sales of over 2.68 million in the UK alone. Following this success, the band released their third effort through The Invisible Band (2001) album. The Invisible Band went on to match the success found with their previous album, where it debuted at number one on the UK Albums Chart and spent a total of four weeks at the top spot, fifteen weeks in the top ten and altogether a total of fifty-five weeks in the top one-hundred chart, as well as peaking at thirty-nine on the US Billboard 200 album chart, spending a duration of seven weeks in the Billboard 200 chart. A year following the release of The Invisible Band, the BPI awarded Travis with a 4x platinum certification for the album.