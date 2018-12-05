TravisScottish alternative rock band. Formed 1991
Travis Biography (Wikipedia)
Travis is a British rock band formed in Glasgow in 1990, composed of Fran Healy (lead vocals, rhythm guitar), Dougie Payne (bass guitar, backing vocals), Andy Dunlop (lead guitar, banjo, backing vocals) and Neil Primrose (drums, percussion). The band's name comes from the Harry Dean Stanton character Travis Henderson from the film Paris, Texas. The band is widely claimed by the media as having paved the way for other bands such as Keane and Coldplay to go onto achieve worldwide success throughout the 2000s, particularly through the band's The Man Who (1999) album.
The band released their debut album, Good Feeling (1997) to moderate success where it debuted at number nine on the UK Albums Chart and went onto achieve a silver certification from the BPI in January 2000. The band went on to achieve greater international success with their second album, The Man Who (1999) which spent nine weeks at number one on the UK Albums Charts, totaling one-hundred and thirty-four weeks in the top 100 of the chart. In 2003, The Man Who was certified 9x platinum by the BPI, representing sales of over 2.68 million in the UK alone. Following this success, the band released their third effort through The Invisible Band (2001) album. The Invisible Band went on to match the success found with their previous album, where it debuted at number one on the UK Albums Chart and spent a total of four weeks at the top spot, fifteen weeks in the top ten and altogether a total of fifty-five weeks in the top one-hundred chart, as well as peaking at thirty-nine on the US Billboard 200 album chart, spending a duration of seven weeks in the Billboard 200 chart. A year following the release of The Invisible Band, the BPI awarded Travis with a 4x platinum certification for the album.
- Travis - Radio 2 Live in Hyde Park 2016 Highlightshttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p047hzbj.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p047hzbj.jpg2016-10-11T22:59:00.000ZThe Scottish rockers perform songs from their new album, plus some of their biggest hits.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p047j8wh
Travis - Radio 2 Live in Hyde Park 2016 Highlights
- Travis and the BBC SSO ft Josephine Oniyama - Idlewildhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p0469gz0.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p0469gz0.jpg2016-08-30T10:46:23.000ZAce new Travis single, a duet with the excellent Josephine Oniyama.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p0469gjy
Travis and the BBC SSO ft Josephine Oniyama - Idlewild
- Travis: "It's flattering that Coldplay think of us as inspiration"https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p0417z8r.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p0417z8r.jpg2016-07-12T15:47:00.000ZFran and Dougie from Travis chat to Steve about their summer gigs and new single 'Animal'https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p0417zm7
Travis: "It's flattering that Coldplay think of us as inspiration"
- Fran Healy talks Travis' wild post-show activities in Mexico Cityhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03xy819.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03xy819.jpg2016-06-15T07:51:00.000ZFran speaks to Chris live from Mexico City for the latest Festival In A Day announcement.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p03ydk03
Fran Healy talks Travis' wild post-show activities in Mexico City
- Travis and the BBC SSO - All I Want To Do Is Rockhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p045n6l6.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p045n6l6.jpg2016-06-07T12:53:25.000ZTravis and the BBC SSO perform live at The Barrowland for BBC Music Dayhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p03xknhl
Travis and the BBC SSO - All I Want To Do Is Rock
- Travis and the BBC SSO - Why Does It Always Rain On Me?https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p0469ybv.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p0469ybv.jpg2016-06-07T11:07:40.000ZTravis and the BBC SSO perform live for BBC Music Day at The Barrowlandhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p03xkp3d
Travis and the BBC SSO - Why Does It Always Rain On Me?
- Travis with the BBC SSOhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03xg2c0.pnghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03xg2c0.png2016-06-06T10:39:00.000ZBBC SSO players and Fran Healy from Travis talk about the first gig they attended at Glasgow's iconic Barrowland Ballroom.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p03xg3sz
Travis with the BBC SSO
- Travishttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03x2gwp.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03x2gwp.jpg2016-06-02T19:11:00.000ZBBC Music Day ambassadors Travishttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p03x2h5v
Travis
- Travis - Three Miles Highhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03tf81m.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03tf81m.jpg2016-05-08T19:00:00.000ZAs part of a special session of acoustic songs, Travis play Three Miles High live for Sue.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p03tf82q
Travis - Three Miles High
- Travis - Magnificent Timehttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03sm1w6.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03sm1w6.jpg2016-05-01T19:00:00.000ZTravis star in the first of a special session of acoustic songs.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p03sm28v
Travis - Magnificent Time
- Travis Perform Manic Monday Livehttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03slrgb.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03slrgb.jpg2016-04-29T14:04:00.000ZThe Scottish rockers join Chris and the gang for another fantastic Friday show!https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p03slrxb
Travis Perform Manic Monday Live
- Dougie from Travis: "I feel like I should at least give it a shot"https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03skpj6.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03skpj6.jpg2016-04-29T08:12:00.000ZDougie Payne is the one Travis member who has a small problem with cars.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p03skr8y
Dougie from Travis: "I feel like I should at least give it a shot"
- Travis catch up with Jo Whileyhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01l13rw.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01l13rw.jpg2013-12-05T22:00:00.000ZFran Healy and Andy Dunlop from Travis speak to Jo Whiley about Where You Stand.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p01l14vk
Travis catch up with Jo Whiley
- Fran Healy chats to Simon Mayohttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01f4tj1.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01f4tj1.jpg2013-08-14T14:33:00.000ZTravis frontman Fran Healy is live with Simon to chat about the band's new album.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p01f4tk4
Fran Healy chats to Simon Mayo
- Travis join Sir Terry Wogan in the studiohttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p019l395.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p019l395.jpg2013-06-24T13:28:00.000ZTravis are back and Sir Terry has them in the studio to talk about their latest album, Where You Stand their first in 5 years.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p019l3b8
Travis join Sir Terry Wogan in the studio
- Travis chat with Dermothttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p018m4jd.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p018m4jd.jpg2013-06-03T14:00:00.000ZTravis chat with Dermot about their recent tour of China.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p018m4st
Travis chat with Dermot
Travis Tracks
Sort by
Sing
Why Does It Always Rain On Me?
Driftwood
Side
Flowers In The Window
Past BBC Events
Radio 2 Live in Hyde Park: 2016
T in the Park: 2016
T in the Park: 2013
Glastonbury: 1997
Latest Travis News
Travis Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
-
Stereophonics Interview
-
The Best Bits from Backstage at Sounds Like Friday Night
-
Smash time... it's Stereophonics vs the Sounds Like Friday Night piñata
-
Stereophonics on failed pastimes and 'what not to shoplift'
-
Stereophonics - Radio 2 Live in Hyde Park 2017 Highlights
-
Stereophonics chat to Michael back-stage at Hyde Park
-
Keane - This Is The Last Time (Later Archive 2003)
-
Jo Whiley talks to Tom Chaplin
-
Fran Healy talks Travis' wild post-show activities in Mexico City
-
Fran Healy talks to Jo Whiley at SXSW 2016