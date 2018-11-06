Leo WoodBorn 2 September 1882. Died 2 August 1929
Leo Wood (September 2, 1882 - August 2, 1929) was a songwriter and lyricist for popular songs in the United States.
Wood is best remembered as the songwriter of the 1920s hit "Somebody Stole My Gal". He wrote lyrics for many of the top songwriters of the day, including Theodore F. Morse. Other popular songs written by Wood include the Paul Whiteman jazz standard "Wang Wang Blues", "Runnin' Wild", and "Play that 'Song of India' Again", a number-one hit for five weeks for Whiteman in 1921.
Leo Wood was born in San Francisco, California on September 2, 1886. He died at home in Teaneck, New Jersey on August 2, 1929.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
