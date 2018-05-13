Machine Head is an American heavy metal band from Oakland, California. The band was formed in 1991 by vocalist/rhythm guitarist Robb Flynn and bassist Adam Duce. The band's aggressive musicianship made them one of the pioneering bands in the new wave of American heavy metal. Machine Head's current lineup comprises Flynn and bassist Jared MacEachern. Duce, lead guitarists Logan Mader, Ahrue Luster and Phil Demmel and drummers Tony Costanza, Chris Kontos and Dave McClain are former members of the band.

Machine Head's first four albums earned the band a growing fan base in Europe, however the band would not have success in the United States until later albums. The band drew controversy with its fourth album, Supercharger (2001), which was released three weeks after the September 11 attacks and resulted in their songs and music video for the song "Crashing Around You" (which featured burning buildings) being pulled from all media outlets. The band nearly disbanded in 2002 after negotiating off its label Roadrunner Records as a result of the controversy, however the band would eventually re-sign with the label.