Vern Pullens (born 1929 in Bogalusa, Louisiana; died 2001) was a Rockabilly and country singer. He began his career in September 1956 with Bop Crazy Baby and It's My life for Houston-based Spade Records. At the time Pullens worked as a bricklayer so could only record on the weekends. After a long absence from the studios Vern Pullens returned in 1975 as part of a rockabilly revival.
