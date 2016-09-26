ATBBorn 26 February 1973
ATB
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1973-02-26
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/22a096ef-c70d-4d70-ae19-4fc2412d4986
ATB Biography (Wikipedia)
André Tanneberger (born 26 February 1973), better known by his stage name ATB, is a German DJ, musician, and producer of electronic dance music. According to the official world DJ rankings governed by DJ Magazine, ATB was ranked #11 in 2009 and 2010, and #15 in 2011. In 2011, he was ranked as world number 1 according to "The DJ List". He is best known for his 1999 single "9 PM (Till I Come)" which was a number one single in the United Kingdom.
ATB Tracks
9pm (Till I Come)
ATB
9pm (Till I Come)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01cqsy5.jpglink
9pm (Till I Come)
Last played on
Ecstasy (MYSTXRIVL x SOKOS FLIP)
ATB
Ecstasy (MYSTXRIVL x SOKOS FLIP)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Ecstasy (MYSTXRIVL x SOKOS FLIP)
Last played on
My Dream
ATB
My Dream
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
My Dream
Last played on
9PM
ATB
9PM
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
9PM
Remix Artist
Last played on
Don't Stop
ATB
Don't Stop
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Don't Stop
Last played on
Till I Come (Ibiza Proms 2015)
ATB
Till I Come (Ibiza Proms 2015)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
9 PM (Til I Come) (Radio 1's Ibiza Prom 2015)
ATB
9 PM (Til I Come) (Radio 1's Ibiza Prom 2015)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
9pm
ATB
9pm
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
9pm
Last played on
Killer
ATB
Killer
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Killer
Last played on
