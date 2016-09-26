André Tanneberger (born 26 February 1973), better known by his stage name ATB, is a German DJ, musician, and producer of electronic dance music. According to the official world DJ rankings governed by DJ Magazine, ATB was ranked #11 in 2009 and 2010, and #15 in 2011. In 2011, he was ranked as world number 1 according to "The DJ List". He is best known for his 1999 single "9 PM (Till I Come)" which was a number one single in the United Kingdom.