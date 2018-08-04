NBC Symphony OrchestraFormed 1937. Disbanded 1954
NBC Symphony Orchestra
1937
NBC Symphony Orchestra Biography (Wikipedia)
The NBC Symphony Orchestra was a radio orchestra established by David Sarnoff, the president of the Radio Corporation of America, especially for the celebrated conductor Arturo Toscanini. The NBC Symphony performed weekly radio concert broadcasts with Toscanini and other conductors and served as house orchestra for the NBC network. The orchestra's first broadcast was on November 13, 1937 and it continued until disbanded in 1954. A new ensemble, independent of the network, called the "'Symphony of the Air'" followed. It was made up of former members of the NBC Symphony Orchestra and performed from 1954 to 1963, notably under Leopold Stokowski.
Romeo and Juliet - Love Scene
Hector Berlioz
Nabucco - Va Pensiero
Giuseppe Verdi
Concerto No. 2, Op. 18, In C Minor: Moderato - Allegro
Sergei Rachmaninov
Les Patineurs, Op 183
Émile Waldteufel
L'Internationale
Eugene Pottier-Pierre Degeyter, Arturo Toscanini, NBC Symphony Orchestra & Westminster Choir
Tannhauser: Prelude to Act 3
Richard Wagner
Gesang der Parzen
Johannes Brahms
La Mer
Claude Debussy
Hungarian Dances nos 1, 17 & 21
Johannes Brahms
Zampa
Louis-Ferdinand Herold, NBC Symphony Orchestra & Arturo Toscanini
Symphony No. 9 "New World" - iii. Scherzo
Antonín Dvořák
Adagio
Samuel Barber
Moto Perpetuo
Nicolò Paganini
Salome: Dance of the Seven Veils
Richard Strauss
Richard Wagner
La Boheme: 'O soave fanciulla'
Giacomo Puccini
Piano Concerto No.1
Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky
Skaters Waltz
Émile Waldteufel
El Capitan March
John Philip Sousa
Jota aragonesa
Mikhail Ivanovich Glinka
Lohengrin: Act 3 Prelude
Richard Wagner
Symphony no. 3 (Op.55) in E flat major "Eroica" (3rd movement)
Ludwig van Beethoven
Falstaff: conclusion
Giuseppe Verdi
Chorus of the Hebrew Slaves (Nabucco)
Giuseppe Verdi
Piano Concerto No 1 in B flat minor, Op 23 (2nd mvt)
Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky
Iphigénie en Aulide (Overture)
Christoph Willibald Gluck
Septet in E flat major op.20
Ludwig van Beethoven
Walt Disney's Wonderful World Of Color
NBC Symphony Orchestra
Die Meistersinger von Nürnberg (Overture)
Richard Wagner
Symphony No 8 in F major, Op 93
Ludwig van Beethoven
SYMPHONY NO. 7 'LENINGRAD', OP.60 IN C MAJOR
Dmitri Shostakovich
Parsifal - Prelude to Act 1 (extract)
Richard Wagner
Gran Duo Concertante for Violin and Double Bass and orchestra
NBC Symphony Orchestra, Vyacheslav Blinov, Olena Pushkarska, Dmytro Zyuzkin & Giovanni Bottesini
9TH SYMPHONY - 2ND MOVEMENT PRESTO
NBC Symphony Orchestra
Symphony no. 40 in G minor K.550
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Symphony no. 39 in E flat major K.543
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Jeux
Claude Debussy
Speak low (One Touch of Venus)
Kurt Weill
Violin Concerto in D, op. 77 (feat. NBC Symphony Orchestra, Herbert Blomstedt & Dieter Zimmermann)
Johannes Brahms
Cello Concerto no.2, Op.119 (feat. NBC Symphony Orchestra & Christoph Eschenbach)
Steven Isserlis
Fantasy on Two Ukrainian Themes for flute and orchestra
Yuri Shut'ko, Vyacheslav Blinov, Микола Віталійович Лисенко & NBC Symphony Orchestra
The King Of The Stars
Festival Singers of Toronto, Игорь Фёдорович Стравинский, NBC Symphony Orchestra & Игорь Фёдорович Стравинский
Violin Concerto (opening)
Paul Hindemith
Symphony No 11
Dmitri Shostakovich
