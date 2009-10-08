Chorny KofeFormed 1981
Чёрный Кофе (Chorny Kofe, Russian for "black coffee") is a Russian heavy metal band active since 1981. It is led by guitarist and singer Dmitry Varshavsky.
The band features in volume 5 of the Legends of Russian Rock anthology published by Moroz Records.
