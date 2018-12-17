John Shuttleworth
John Shuttleworth Performances & Interviews
John Shuttleworth joins Radcliffe and Maconie
2014-11-22
South Yorkshire's very own modern-day cabaret star John Shuttleworth joins Mark Radcliffe and Stuart Maconie on 6 Music.
John Shuttleworth joins Radcliffe and Maconie
John Shuttleworth talks to Radcliffe and Maconie
2014-09-04
Mark and Stuart's guest is John Shuttleworth, master of song and tragi-comedy.
John Shuttleworth talks to Radcliffe and Maconie
John Shuttleworth live with Radcliffe and Maconie
2013-04-23
Songsmith extraordinaire John Shuttleworth joins Mark and Stuart to chat and play live.
John Shuttleworth live with Radcliffe and Maconie
John Shuttleworth Tracks
I Can'T Go Back To Savoury Now - Hub Session 26/04/2007
Fish And Chips - Hub Session 26/04/2007
Fish And Chips - Hub Session 26/04/2007
I Can't Go Back To Savoury Now
I Can't Go Back To Savoury Now
2 Margarines
2 Margarines
A Wasp In December - 6Music Session 02/11/2008
One Cup Of Tea Is Never Enough - 6Music Session 02/11/2008
You're Like Manchester
You're Like Manchester
Heartache And Heartburn
Heartache And Heartburn
Y Reg
Y Reg
Two Margarines
Two Margarines
Mutiny Over the Bounty
Mutiny Over the Bounty
Ma Baker (Live Session)
Ma Baker (Live Session)
Poker Face (Live Session)
Poker Face (Live Session)
Love The Toad (Live Session)
Love The Toad (Live Session)
Scenes from South Yorkshire
She Lives In Hope
She Lives In Hope
Whatever Happened To Vince Hill?
Whatever Happened To Vince Hill?
Smells Like White Spirit
Smells Like White Spirit
Whatever Happened To Vince Hill? (A capella) - World Exclusive First Play
Can You Ken Ken?
Can You Ken Ken?
Pigeons In Flight
Pigeons In Flight
Meat Pie Sausage Roll
Meat Pie Sausage Roll
Fish and Chips
Fish and Chips
How's Your Nan?
How's Your Nan?
Fleece the World
Fleece the World
From Father to a son
From Father to a son
Shopkeepers in the North
Shopkeepers in the North
