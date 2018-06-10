Seandrea Sledge (born March 28, 1994), better known by her stage name Dreezy, is an American rapper, singer, and songwriter. Sledge was born and raised on the South Side of Chicago, Illinois, where she studied fine arts as a distraction from her home life. During this time she began dancing, writing, and singing. As her skill as a songwriter grew she began rapping and in 2014 was named as the "Princess of Chicago Rap" by Noisey via Vice Magazine. Later that year, she signed a recording contract with Interscope Records.