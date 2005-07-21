Irina ChistjakovaContralto
Irina Chistjakova
Past BBC Events
Proms 2005: Prom 08
Royal Albert Hall
2005-07-21T09:08:55
21
Jul
2005
Proms 2005: Prom 08
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 2003: Prom 01 - First Night of the Proms 2003
Royal Albert Hall
2003-07-18T09:08:55
18
Jul
2003
Proms 2003: Prom 01 - First Night of the Proms 2003
Royal Albert Hall
