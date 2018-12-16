Being appointed a BBC’s New Generation Artist, young German-Russian pianist Igor Levit has also been announced as one of the artists taking part in the ECHO Rising Stars series from the 2012/13 season. Rising Stars will showcase Levit’s talent in venues such as BOZAR in Brussels and Barbican in London. Orchestral highlights coming up this season include performances with the London Philharmonic Orchestra (Vladimir Jurowski), the Budapest Festival Orchestra (Iván Fischer) and the NDR Radiophilharmonie Hannover (Eivind Gullberg Jensen), as well as his debut with the Staatkapelle Dresden (Mikhail Jurowski), concerts with the Düsseldorfer Symphoniker (Andrey Boreyko) and a return to the English Chamber Orchestra. In recital, he will return to the Prinzregententheater in Munich, Alte Oper Frankfurt, Heidelberger Frühling, and make debuts at the Laeiszhalle Hamburg, Mozarteum Salzburg, and Konzerthaus Berlin. He will also visit Japan for a recital tour in February 2012. Further ahead, he will debut with the Orchestre National du Pays de la Loire, the Orchestre Philharmonique de Luxembourg, the Münchner Kammerorchester and will tour Japan with the Düsseldorfer Symphoniker.

Recent concert highlights have included performances with the Luzerner Sinfonieorchester and Andris Nelsons, NDR Sinfonieorchester under John Axelrod and Israel Philharmonic Orchestra as well as recital debuts in Berlin’s Radialsystem, Klavierfestival Ruhr, Rheingau Musik Festival, Beethovenfest Bonn, Schumannfest Düsseldorf and Musikfest Stuttgart. He performs regularly at the Kissinger Sommer festival – where he was awarded the 2009 “Luitpold Prize” for young artists

– and has most recently performed chamber music concerts, a recital and a concert with the National Philharmonic of Russia and Vladimir Spivakov.

A keen chamber musician, recital partners have included Lisa Batiashvili, François Leleux, Gautier and Renaud Capuçon, Mischa Maisky, Maxim Vengerov, Valeriy Sokolov and Maximilian Hornung. The youngest artist of the competition, Igor took four prizes at the 2005 International Arthur Rubinstein Piano Master Competition, won second prize at the 2004 International Maria Callas Grand Prix in Athens, and first prize at the International Hamamatsu Piano Academy Competition

in Japan. Igor Levit recently graduated at the Hochschule für Musik in Hannover achieving the highest grades in the history of the college. His teachers include Karl-Heinz Kämmerling, Matti Raekallio, Bernd Goetzke, Lajos Rovatkay and Hans Leygraf. Since 2003 Igor Levit has been supported by the Studienstiftung des Deutschen Volkes and the Deutsche Stiftung Musikleben. He plays a Steinway D-grand piano generously provided by the foundation “Independent Opera at Sadler’s

Wells”.