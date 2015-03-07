Frazer HinesActor. Born 22 September 1944
Frazer Hines
1944-09-22
Frazer Hines Biography (Wikipedia)
Frazer Hines (born 22 September 1944) is an English actor best known for his roles as Jamie McCrimmon in Doctor Who and Joe Sugden in Emmerdale. Hines appeared in 117 episodes of the original series of Doctor Who; only the first four Doctors appeared in more episodes.
Frazer Hines Tracks
Time Traveller
Frazer Hines
Time Traveller
Time Traveller
Who's Doctor Who
Frazer Hines
Who's Doctor Who
Who's Doctor Who
