Davide Rossi
1970-08-07
Davide Rossi Biography (Wikipedia)
Davide Rossi (born 7 August 1970) is an Italian violinist, string arranger, composer, conductor and a record producer, perhaps best known for having been the violinist, guitar and keytar-player for the British electronic music duo Goldfrapp from 2000 until 2013, and for his large contribution of electric violin parts and for all the string arrangements on all Coldplay's albums since Viva la Vida or Death and All His Friends, and The Verve's album Forth.
Davide Rossi Tracks
Us
James Bay
Us
Us
Past BBC Events
BBC Philharmonic Presents... 2014: Culture Club's Colour by Numbers
MediaCityUK, Salford
17
Sep
2014
BBC Philharmonic Presents... 2014: Culture Club's Colour by Numbers
19:30
MediaCityUK, Salford
