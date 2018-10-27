Andreas BergerGerman Composer. Born 1584. Died 1656
Andreas Berger
1584
Andreas Berger Biography (Wikipedia)
Andreas Berger (1584–1656) was a German composer whose works featured in the collection of J. S. Bach. He was the son-in-law of the English emigre musician William Brade.
Andreas Berger Tracks
March Past
Oscar Peterson
March Past
March Past
Ensemble
Tango Suite (2nd mvt)
Astor Piazzolla
Tango Suite (2nd mvt)
Tango Suite (2nd mvt)
Ensemble
