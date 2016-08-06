TriumviratProgressive rock band formed in 1969 in Cologne, Germany. Formed 1969
Triumvirat
1969
Triumvirat Biography (Wikipedia)
Triumvirat was a German progressive rock trio that formed in 1969 in Cologne, Germany. The founding members were keyboardist/composer Hans-Jürgen (later simply Jürgen) Fritz (born March 13, 1953), drummer/lyricist Hans Bathelt, and bassist Werner Frangenberg.
Triumvirat is the German word for a triumvirate, a grouping of three powerful men, thus referring to the musical trio.
