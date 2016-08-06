Triumvirat was a German progressive rock trio that formed in 1969 in Cologne, Germany. The founding members were keyboardist/composer Hans-Jürgen (later simply Jürgen) Fritz (born March 13, 1953), drummer/lyricist Hans Bathelt, and bassist Werner Frangenberg.

Triumvirat is the German word for a triumvirate, a grouping of three powerful men, thus referring to the musical trio.