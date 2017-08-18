Lauren Cecilia Fisher (née Gofton, born 28 April 1978), known professionally as Lauren Laverne, is an English radio DJ, model, television presenter, author, singer and comedian.

Laverne was lead singer and additional guitarist in the rock band Kenickie, although her greatest chart success came when she performed vocals on Mint Royale's single "Don't Falter". She has presented television programmes including 10 O'Clock Live for Channel 4, and The Culture Show and coverage of the Glastonbury Festival for the BBC. Laverne has written a published novel entitled Candypop: Candy and the Broken Biscuits. She presents a radio show on BBC Radio 6 Music.

In September 2018, Lauren began being Radio 4's Desert Island Discs host when Kirsty Young took time off because of illness.