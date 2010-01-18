Dallas SuperstarsFormed 2002
Dallas Superstars
2002
Dallas Superstars Biography (Wikipedia)
Dallas Superstars are a duo of Finnish record producers. Relatively unknown outside their home country, they have had international success with the club track, "Helium".
Dallas Superstars Tracks
Fine Day
Dallas Superstars
Fine Day
Fine Day
