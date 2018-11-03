Daniel Hernandez (born May 8, 1996), known professionally as 6ix9ine (pronounced "six nine"), Tekashi69, or Tekashi 6ix9ine, is an American rapper, singer, songwriter, and Internet personality. Hernandez is known for his distinctive rainbow-themed look, tattoos, aggressive style of rapping, public feuds with fellow celebrities, legal issues, and controversial public persona.

Hernandez rose to mainstream fame in late 2017 with the release of his debut single "Gummo", which was certified platinum by the RIAA. In early 2018, Hernandez released his debut mixtape, Day69, which debuted at number 4 on the Billboard 200 album chart. He later earned his first top-five entry on the Billboard Hot 100 with "Fefe", featuring Nicki Minaj and Murda Beatz, which peaked at number three on the chart. His debut studio album, Dummy Boy, was released on November 27, 2018, after being delayed a week earlier due to his arrest, and debuted at number two on the Billboard 200 chart.

Hernandez pled guilty to using a 13-year-old child in a sexual performance in 2015. He was arrested in November 2018 on racketeering and firearm charges, among others, for which he is facing a possible life sentence in federal prison.