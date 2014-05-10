SoftengineFormed 2011
Softengine
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p01xgglk.jpg
2011
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/227fc051-3429-467f-bbfe-29eb44867a5c
Softengine Biography (Wikipedia)
Softengine is a Finnish alternative rock band that represented Finland in the Eurovision Song Contest 2014 in Copenhagen, Denmark, with their song "Something Better". They released their debut album We Created the World in October 2014. As of 2015, the band's ages range from 18–21 years old.
The first of two parts of their second studio album was released as an EP on 4 December 2015 entitled "From Earth, From Ashes, From Dust". It includes the release of the singles 'All About You & I', 'Big Fat Bass Drums' and 'Golden Years'.
