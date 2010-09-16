Pit Er Pat is an Experimental band from Chicago Illinois. They formed in 2002 as the trio of Fay Davis-Jeffers on keyboard and vocals, former founding member of Alkaline Trio Rob Doran on bass, and Butchy Fuego on drums. Their sound is very atmospheric and has a dark ambience that is similar to other instrumental avant-garde groups. Much of the group's offerings are rhythmically complex as well.

The group released nine records between 2004–2008, touring extensively throughout the United States, Europe, and Mexico. After the album "High Time" was released in October 2008, Doran left the group for other pursuits. In the spring of 2009, Fuego and Davis-Jeffers toured as a duo for the first time, performing all new music. The tour included a performance at All Tomorrow's Parties festival in Minehead, England.

In 2004, Pit Er Pat performed on the second volume of the Burn to Shine DVD series. On July 7, 2007 Butchy Fuego participated in the Yamantaka Eye (Boredoms) lead drum collaboration/concert 77 Boadrum at Empire-Fulton Ferry State Park in Brooklyn, New York.