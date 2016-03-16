Tokyo PhilharmonicFormed 1911
Tokyo Philharmonic
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/classical1.jpg
1911
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/2273a0e7-0db2-49dd-941a-8ac2984b29db
Tokyo Philharmonic Biography (Wikipedia)
The Tokyo Philharmonic Orchestra (東京フィルハーモニー交響楽団 Tōkyō Firuhāmonī Kōkyō Gakudan) is recognized as the oldest classical orchestra in Japan , having been founded in Nagoya in 1911. It moved to Tokyo in 1938 and has some 166 members as of 2005.
The orchestra plays frequently at Tokyo Opera City, in Shinjuku, Orchard Hall, part of the Bunkamura (文化村) shopping and entertainment complex in Shibuya, and Suntory Hall, in Akasaka, Tokyo.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Tokyo Philharmonic Tracks
Sort by
Deep forest
Mabel Wheeler Daniels, Tokyo Philharmonic & William Strickland
Deep forest
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Deep forest
Composer
Last played on
Tokyo Philharmonic Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist