The Tokyo Philharmonic Orchestra (東京フィルハーモニー交響楽団 Tōkyō Firuhāmonī Kōkyō Gakudan) is recognized as the oldest classical orchestra in Japan , having been founded in Nagoya in 1911. It moved to Tokyo in 1938 and has some 166 members as of 2005.

The orchestra plays frequently at Tokyo Opera City, in Shinjuku, Orchard Hall, part of the Bunkamura (文化村) shopping and entertainment complex in Shibuya, and Suntory Hall, in Akasaka, Tokyo.