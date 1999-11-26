Henry NemoBorn 8 June 1909. Died 26 November 1999
Henry Nemo
1909-06-08
Henry Nemo Biography (Wikipedia)
Henry Nemo (June 8, 1909 – November 26, 1999) was a musician, songwriter and actor in Hollywood films who had a reputation as a hipster and was sometimes referred to as the "creator of jive."[who?] He showcased some of this "jive talk" in a bit part as "The Neem" in the 1947 movie Song of the Thin Man.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
