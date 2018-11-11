Ivy BensonBorn 11 November 1913. Died 6 May 1993
Ivy Benson
1913-11-11
Ivy Benson Biography (Wikipedia)
Ivy Benson (11 November 1913 – 6 May 1993) was an English musician and bandleader, who led an all-female swing band. Benson and her band rose to fame in the 1940s, headlining variety theatres and topping the bill at the London Palladium, and became the BBC's resident house band.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Ivy Benson Tracks
The Home Coming Waltz
If I Had My Way
