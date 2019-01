Giulio Segni da Modena, also Julio Segni and Biondin (Modena, 1498- Rome, 1561) was an Italian composer known for his ricercars in Musica Nova (Venice 1540). He was a pupil of Giacomo Fogliano and became second organist at St Mark's Basilica, San Marco, Venice, in 1530.

