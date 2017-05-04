Giulio SegniJulius de Modena, XVIth century. Born 1498. Died 1561
Giulio Segni
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1498
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/226aad26-f701-45d0-bbdf-45f236aa77c2
Giulio Segni Biography (Wikipedia)
Giulio Segni da Modena, also Julio Segni and Biondin (Modena, 1498- Rome, 1561) was an Italian composer known for his ricercars in Musica Nova (Venice 1540). He was a pupil of Giacomo Fogliano and became second organist at St Mark's Basilica, San Marco, Venice, in 1530.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Giulio Segni Tracks
Sort by
Ricercar
Giulio Segni
Ricercar
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Ricercar
Last played on
Back to artist