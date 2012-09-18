SoundproofFormed 2006
Soundproof
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
2006
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/226a3003-c910-4949-9387-b98967a0be4a
Soundproof Tracks
Sort by
Gravity
Soundproof
Gravity
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Gravity
Last played on
Hi Tek Soul
Soundproof
Hi Tek Soul
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Hi Tek Soul
Last played on
Proof In The Sound
Soundproof
Proof In The Sound
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Proof In The Sound
Last played on
Barbarian
Soundproof
Barbarian
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Barbarian
Last played on
Heartbeat of the Mechanoids
Soundproof
Heartbeat of the Mechanoids
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Heartbeat of the Mechanoids
Last played on
Proof In The Sound (Feat. G Double)
Soundproof
Proof In The Sound (Feat. G Double)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Proof In The Sound (Feat. G Double)
Last played on
Runaway
Soundproof
Runaway
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Runaway
Last played on
Rippin (Dub)
Soundproof
Rippin (Dub)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Rippin (Dub)
Last played on
Goon City
Soundproof
Goon City
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Goon City
Last played on
Goon City (Dub)
Soundproof
Goon City (Dub)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Goon City (Dub)
Last played on
Killing Time (Tearout Mix)
Soundproof
Killing Time (Tearout Mix)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Killing Time (Tearout Mix)
Last played on
Take Me
Soundproof
Take Me
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Take Me
Last played on
Altern 8
Soundproof
Altern 8
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Altern 8
Last played on
Untitled
Soundproof
Untitled
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Untitled
Last played on
Tough Guys
Soundproof
Tough Guys
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Tough Guys
Last played on
Rain
Soundproof
Rain
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Rain
Last played on
Shush
Soundproof
Shush
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Shush
Last played on
Rain (Dub)
Soundproof
Rain (Dub)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Rain (Dub)
Last played on
Love The Night
Soundproof
Love The Night
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Love The Night
Last played on
Take Me (Soundproof Dub)
Soundproof
Take Me (Soundproof Dub)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Take Me (Soundproof Dub)
Last played on
Jungle Story
Soundproof
Jungle Story
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Jungle Story
Last played on
Soundproof Links
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist