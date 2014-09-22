Greenhouse of TerrorFormed 1984. Disbanded 1986
Greenhouse of Terror
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1984
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/226a1660-7c3f-417d-adab-3098d9ccf954
Greenhouse of Terror Tracks
Sort by
Now She's Shakin'
Greenhouse of Terror
Now She's Shakin'
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Now She's Shakin'
Last played on
Greenhouse of Terror Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
-
6 Music's T-Shirt Day 2016: Steve Lamacq talks to Black Francis about T-Shirt design
-
[LISTEN] Black Francis chats about Pixies forthcoming album 'Head Carrier'
-
Black Francis chats with Steve
-
Black Francis: Key of Life interview with Mary Anne Hobbs (Extended Cut)
-
Black Francis of the Pixies talks to Steve Lamacq
Back to artist