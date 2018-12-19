Savage Mansion
Savage Mansion
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/226802c5-c82f-47f0-84ba-93b7340b61fb
Savage Mansion Tracks
Sort by
Elwood
Savage Mansion
Elwood
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Elwood
Last played on
Where Does It Sleep?
Savage Mansion
Where Does It Sleep?
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Where Does It Sleep?
Last played on
Modern Times
Savage Mansion
Modern Times
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Modern Times
Last played on
No Flags (Live at Biggest Weekend Fringe)
Savage Mansion
No Flags (Live at Biggest Weekend Fringe)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
No Flags (Live at Biggest Weekend Fringe)
Bring Down The City Hall (Live at Biggest Weekend Fringe)
Savage Mansion
Bring Down The City Hall (Live at Biggest Weekend Fringe)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Elwood (Live at Biggest Weekend Fringe)
Savage Mansion
Elwood (Live at Biggest Weekend Fringe)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Elwood (Live at Biggest Weekend Fringe)
Older Wiser (Vic Galloway at The Biggest Weekend, 21st May 2018)
Savage Mansion
Older Wiser (Vic Galloway at The Biggest Weekend, 21st May 2018)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Do You Say Hello To Your Neighbours (Vic Galloway at The Biggest Weekend, 21st May 2018)
Savage Mansion
Do You Say Hello To Your Neighbours (Vic Galloway at The Biggest Weekend, 21st May 2018)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Older & Wiser
Savage Mansion
Older & Wiser
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Older & Wiser
Last played on
Do You Say Hello To Your Neighbours
Savage Mansion
Do You Say Hello To Your Neighbours
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Do You Say Hello To Your Neighbours
Last played on
Playlists featuring Savage Mansion
Back to artist