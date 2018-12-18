Born in the small Carmarthenshire town of Whitland, William Mathias rose to become one of the finest and most distinctive 20th-century Welsh composers.

His work, rich in melodic invention and splendidly accessible, rested on sure technical foundations and a personal desire to communicate directly with audiences. After graduating from the University of Wales, Aberystwyth, Mathias won a scholarship to the Royal Academy of Music, where he studied composition with Lennox Berkeley. He served as Professor of Music at Bangor University from 1970 until his retirement 17 years later, meanwhile working tirelessly on an impressive range of commissioned works.

Mathias reached a vast global audience in 1981 when his anthem, Let the People Praise Thee, was performed at the wedding service of the Prince of Wales and Lady Diana Spencer. He subsequently composed many pieces for church use, building on a catalogue of earlier sacred compositions and underlining his international status as a creative artist of great skill and imagination.

Many of Mathias's contributions to the orchestral repertoire, his first three symphonies and an Organ Concerto prominent among them, attracted critical praise not least for their handling of instrumental colour and well-judged mix of eclectic elements drawn from jazz and folk genres.