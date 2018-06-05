Colin LindenBorn 16 April 1960
Colin Linden
Colin Linden Biography
Colin Kendall Linden (born April 16, 1960) is a Canadian guitarist, songwriter and record producer. Linden plays acoustic and electric guitar, specializing in slide guitar, country blues, and ragtime fingerpicking. He frequently collaborates with country and folk performers. He is a member of Blackie and the Rodeo Kings with Stephen Fearing and Tom Wilson. He has worked with Bruce Cockburn, Lucinda Williams, T-Bone Burnett, Kevin Gordon, Colin James, Leon Redbone, Rita Chiarelli, Chris Thomas King, The Band, and Bob Dylan.
How You Learn to Live Alone
Sam Bush
How You Learn to Live Alone
How You Learn to Live Alone
When the Right One Comes Along
Dennis Crouch
When the Right One Comes Along
When the Right One Comes Along
Bones
Colin Linden
Bones
Bones
Smoke 'Em All
Colin Linden
Smoke 'Em All
Smoke 'Em All
