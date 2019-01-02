The News80s UK powerpop band on Polydor
The News
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/22635fce-59ca-47c4-b7ce-867e341395f8
The News Tracks
Sort by
The Power Of Love
Huey Lewis
The Power Of Love
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Power Of Love
Last played on
Stuck With You
Huey Lewis and the News
Stuck With You
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02stp9x.jpglink
Stuck With You
Last played on
Hip To Be Square
Huey Lewis and the News
Hip To Be Square
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02stp9x.jpglink
Hip To Be Square
Last played on
The News Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist