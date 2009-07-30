Jigs is a dansband, established in 1966 in Trollhättan, Sweden. The band scored several 1970s hits, with recordings of songs like Hallå du gamle indian, Bli min gäst, Dardanella, Let's Twist Again and From a Jack to a King. Their album series was named "Goa bitar". When the band played at Cortina in Vinberg on 16 July 1976, AC/DC appeared as a pause act.