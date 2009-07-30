Jigs60s/70s Swedish group. Formed 1966
Jigs
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1966
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/2260a592-b623-472f-be36-bec537951fa6
Jigs Biography (Wikipedia)
Jigs is a dansband, established in 1966 in Trollhättan, Sweden. The band scored several 1970s hits, with recordings of songs like Hallå du gamle indian, Bli min gäst, Dardanella, Let's Twist Again and From a Jack to a King. Their album series was named "Goa bitar". When the band played at Cortina in Vinberg on 16 July 1976, AC/DC appeared as a pause act.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Jigs Tracks
Sort by
Red Haired Hag
Jigs
Red Haired Hag
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Red Haired Hag
Last played on
Jigs Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist