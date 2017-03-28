Dan Vidmar, best known by his stage name Shy Girls, is an American alternative R&B singer-songwriter and producer currently based in Portland, Oregon. His debut EP, Timeshare, was released in 2013 to critical acclaim on the Internet. Throughout 2014, Shy Girls was hand-picked as US tour opener for Haim, Maxwell, and Little Dragon and performed at festivals like Lollapalooza and MusicFestNW. Vidmar also was featured on "All We Need" by Odesza for their 2014 album, In Return. In 2015, he released a 13-track mixtape titled 4WZ which featured guest appearances by Tei Shi, Rome Fortune, Antwon, and Junglepussy.