Shy Girls
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p02tyctv.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/225f29a7-6379-4fd3-803b-ca683da2ccc1
Shy Girls Biography (Wikipedia)
Dan Vidmar, best known by his stage name Shy Girls, is an American alternative R&B singer-songwriter and producer currently based in Portland, Oregon. His debut EP, Timeshare, was released in 2013 to critical acclaim on the Internet. Throughout 2014, Shy Girls was hand-picked as US tour opener for Haim, Maxwell, and Little Dragon and performed at festivals like Lollapalooza and MusicFestNW. Vidmar also was featured on "All We Need" by Odesza for their 2014 album, In Return. In 2015, he released a 13-track mixtape titled 4WZ which featured guest appearances by Tei Shi, Rome Fortune, Antwon, and Junglepussy.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Shy Girls Tracks
Sort by
Trivial Motion
Shy Girls
Trivial Motion
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02tyctv.jpglink
Trivial Motion
Last played on
[1XSC] I'm Only A Man
Shy Girls
[1XSC] I'm Only A Man
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02tyctv.jpglink
[1XSC] I'm Only A Man
Last played on
Champagne (Akouo Remix) (feat. Antwon)
Shy Girls
Champagne (Akouo Remix) (feat. Antwon)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02tyctv.jpglink
Champagne (Akouo Remix) (feat. Antwon)
Last played on
All We Need (Robert DeLong Remix) (feat. Shy Girls)
ODESZA
All We Need (Robert DeLong Remix) (feat. Shy Girls)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02tvx4y.jpglink
All We Need (Robert DeLong Remix) (feat. Shy Girls)
Last played on
All We Need (feat. Shy Girls)
ODESZA
All We Need (feat. Shy Girls)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02tvx4y.jpglink
All We Need (feat. Shy Girls)
Last played on
All We Need (feat. Shy Girls)
ODESZA
All We Need (feat. Shy Girls)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02tvx4y.jpglink
All We Need (feat. Shy Girls)
Last played on
All We Need (Will Saul Remix) (feat. Shy Girls)
Odesze
All We Need (Will Saul Remix) (feat. Shy Girls)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02tyctv.jpglink
All We Need (Will Saul Remix) (feat. Shy Girls)
Performer
Last played on
All We Need (John Digweed remix) (feat. Shy Girls)
ODESZA
All We Need (John Digweed remix) (feat. Shy Girls)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02tvx4y.jpglink
All We Need (John Digweed remix) (feat. Shy Girls)
Last played on
Second Heartbeat
Shy Girls
Second Heartbeat
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Second Heartbeat
Performer
Last played on
Shy Girls Links
Back to artist