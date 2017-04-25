Sam PhillipsSinger-songwriter formerly known as Leslie Phillips. Born 28 January 1962
Sam Phillips
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1962-01-28
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/225bf078-adde-4b2a-8a05-b0057e89af44
Sam Phillips Biography (Wikipedia)
Sam Phillips (born Leslie Ann Phillips January 28, 1962) is an American singer-songwriter. She began her career in the contemporary Christian music industry but, uncomfortable with that image and industry, she re-branded herself as "Sam"—transitioning into the mainstream market after meeting producer T Bone Burnett. Her albums include the critically acclaimed Martinis & Bikinis in 1994. She has also composed scores for the television shows Gilmore Girls and Bunheads.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Sam Phillips Tracks
Sort by
Gimme Some Truth
Sam Phillips
Gimme Some Truth
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Gimme Some Truth
Last played on
Hole in My Pocket
Sam Phillips
Hole in My Pocket
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Hole in My Pocket
Last played on
Sam Phillips Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist