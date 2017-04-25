Sam Phillips (born Leslie Ann Phillips January 28, 1962) is an American singer-songwriter. She began her career in the contemporary Christian music industry but, uncomfortable with that image and industry, she re-branded herself as "Sam"—transitioning into the mainstream market after meeting producer T Bone Burnett. Her albums include the critically acclaimed Martinis & Bikinis in 1994. She has also composed scores for the television shows Gilmore Girls and Bunheads.