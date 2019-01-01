Wawrzyniec Żuławski
Wawrzyniec Żuławski
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/classical1.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/225b4e4c-be72-4f78-a998-263cd32e5f9b
Wawrzyniec Żuławski Biography (Wikipedia)
Wawrzyniec Jerzy Żuławski (14 February 1916 in Zakopane – 18 August 1957 in the Alps), also known as Wawa, was a Polish alpinist, educator, composer, music critic, and musicologist. He was a professor of Państwowa Wyższa Szkoła Muzyczna in Warsaw. Żuławski was an initiator and organiser of Polish alpinism. During World War II he was a member of Armia Krajowa and was a soldier during the Warsaw Uprising.
Żuławski published music reviews in Ruch Muzyczny, Express Wieczorny, Nowa Kultura. He also composed orchestral, chamber, piano and vocal pieces.
He was one of the leading Polish alpinists. He died on Mont Blanc during a rescue action in 1957.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Wawrzyniec Żuławski Tracks
Sort by
Back to artist