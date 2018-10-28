Karyn WhiteBorn 14 October 1965
Karyn White
1965-10-14
Karyn White Biography (Wikipedia)
Karyn Layvonne White (born October 14, 1965) is an American singer who was popular during the late 1980s and early 1990s. She is known for several hit singles including "Superwoman" (1988), "Secret Rendezvous" (1989), "The Way You Love Me" (1988), and the US Hot 100 No. 1 single "Romantic" (1991).
Karyn White Tracks
Superwoman
Karyn White
Superwoman
Superwoman
Last played on
Secret Rendezvous
Karyn White
Secret Rendezvous
Secret Rendezvous
Last played on
The Way You Love Me
Karyn White
The Way You Love Me
The Way You Love Me
Last played on
