George SchullerBorn 29 December 1959
George Schuller
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1958-12-29
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/2257a1b6-21b8-468c-a1ee-9aeb07c8e9d4
George Schuller Biography (Wikipedia)
George Schuller (born December 29, 1958) is an American jazz drummer. He is the son of composer Gunther Schuller.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
George Schuller Tracks
Sort by
Autumn in New England (excerpt)
Eugene Maslov
Autumn in New England (excerpt)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Autumn in New England (excerpt)
Last played on
Back to artist