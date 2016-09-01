Avey TareBorn 24 April 1979
Avey Tare Biography (Wikipedia)
David Michael Portner (born April 24, 1979), also known by his moniker Avey Tare, is a musician and songwriter who co-founded the American experimental pop band Animal Collective. He has released two solo albums, as well as three collaborative albums with Panda Bear (Noah Lennox), all of which were later retroactively classified under Animal Collective's discography. He is the only member of the group to appear on every release.
