Cylob
1976
Biography
Cylob (b. 1976 as Chris Jeffs) is a British electronic musician and producer closely associated with Aphex Twin. He has produced seven albums, three compilations and a number of remixes. Previously signed to Rephlex records, Jeffs started his own digital label Cylob Industries in 2007. His most well-known tracks include "Rewind" and "Cut The Midrange, Drop The Bass".
Rewind
Rewind
Zattrday
Zattrday
Living In The 1980's
Track: Living In The 1980's
