Rahem Brown (born March 20, 1970), better known by his stage name Tame One, is an American hip hop recording artist from New Jersey. He is founding member of duos such as Artifacts and Leak Bros, as well as the hip hop supergroup The Weathermen. Tame One, along with Jay Burnz Jay, are Founder and Co-founder of the super hip hop group The Boom Skwad since 1992, of which Tame One is President. He appointed Jay Burnz Jay as Vice President of The Boom Skwad.