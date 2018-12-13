Johann PachelbelBorn 1 September 1653. Died 3 March 1706
Johann Pachelbel (baptised 1 September 1653 – buried 9 March 1706) was a German composer, organist, and teacher who brought the south German organ schools to its peak. He composed a large body of sacred and secular music, and his contributions to the development of the chorale prelude and fugue have earned him a place among the most important composers of the middle Baroque era.
Pachelbel's music enjoyed enormous popularity during his lifetime; he had many pupils and his music became a model for the composers of south and central Germany. Today, Pachelbel is best known for the Canon in D, as well as the Chaconne in F minor, the Toccata in E minor for organ, and the Hexachordum Apollinis, a set of keyboard variations.
He was influenced by southern German composers, such as Johann Jakob Froberger and Johann Caspar Kerll, Italians such as Girolamo Frescobaldi and Alessandro Poglietti, French composers, and the composers of the Nuremberg tradition[citation needed]. He preferred a lucid, uncomplicated contrapuntal style that emphasized melodic and harmonic clarity. His music is less virtuosic and less adventurous harmonically than that of Dieterich Buxtehude, although, like Buxtehude, Pachelbel experimented with different ensembles and instrumental combinations in his chamber music and, most importantly, his vocal music, much of which features exceptionally rich instrumentation. Pachelbel explored many variation forms and associated techniques, which manifest themselves in various diverse pieces, from sacred concertos to harpsichord suites.
Ensemble Diderot play part of Pachelbel's Partita no.5 in C major live in the studio.
Canon and Gigue in D major
Canon and Gigue in D major
Canon and Gigue in D major
Canon & Gigue
Canon In D Major
Canon and Gigue
Gott ist unser Zuversicht - motet for double chorus & bc
Jauchzet dem Herrn
Canon in D major arr. for 3 violins
Canon for strings and bass in D major
Canon and Gigue in D major
Canon In D
Canon and Gigue in D major
Canon And Gigue In D Major For 3 Violins And Continuo
Canon
Magnificat in C major for soloists and ensemble
Hexachordum Apollinis - 6 arias with variations for organ
Lobet den Herrn in seinem heiligtum - sacred concerto
Mein Leben, dessen kreuz - aria for tenor, strings and continuo
6 Chaconnes for organ
Guter Walther unsers Rats - aria for tenor, strings and continuo
Suite in E minor for keyboard attrib.
Johann Pachelbel (c1653 - 1706): O grosses Musienlicht
Suite no. 6 in B flat major for 2 violins and bc [Musicalische Ergotzung,1695]
Das Gewitter im Aprilen for tenor and accomp.
Partie (Suite) in F sharp minor for violin, 2 violas and continuo [Berlin Staatsbibliothek]
Wie schon leuchtet der Morgenstern - chorale-prelude for organ [1693]
Wie nichtig, ach wie fluchtig - funeral lament for voice, violin and bc
Alle Menschen mussen sterben - chorale variations for keyboard
Jauchzet Gott, alle Lande - motet for double chorus & bc
Canon and gigue in D major for 3 violins and continuo
Magnificat for chorus
Fugue in D minor for organ
Suite no. 1 in F major for 2 violins and bc [Musicalische Ergotzung,1695]
Exsurgat Deus - motet for double chorus
Canon in D major, arr. various [orig. 3vn & bc]
Christ lag in Todesbanded - sacred concerto for chorus, strings and continuo
Hexachordum Apollinis - 6 arias with variations for organ
Partie (Suite) in G major for violin, 2 violas and continuo [Berlin Staatsbibliothek]
Gott ist unser Zuversicht for double chorus and continuo
Singet dem Herrn for double chorus and bc
Canon and gigue in D major for 3 violins and continuo
Gloria (Magnificat in C major)
Canon in D major for three violins and continuo
Jauchzet dem Herrn - motet for double chorus & bc
Canon in D major for three violins and continuo
