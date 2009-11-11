SiddhartaSlovenian rock band. Formed 1995
Siddharta
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1995
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/22516469-fc32-4849-bdda-7d7cadf5e2b8
Siddharta Biography (Wikipedia)
Siddharta is a five-piece Slovenian alternative rock band formed in 1995. They are named after a novel by the German writer Hermann Hesse, Siddhartha.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Siddharta Tracks
Sort by
Na Soncu
Siddharta
Na Soncu
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Na Soncu
Last played on
Siddharta Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist