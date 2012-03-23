Wendy Sutter
Wendy Sutter
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/224f3c05-350a-4dfc-ae80-448ef67749e6
Wendy Sutter Tracks
Sort by
Double Concerto for Violin and Cello no.1
Hague Philharmonic Orchestra, Tim Fain, Philip Glass, Wendy Sutter & Jurjen Hempel
Double Concerto for Violin and Cello no.1
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Double Concerto for Violin and Cello no.1
Performer
Last played on
Songs and Poems no.1 for solo cello (feat. Wendy Sutter)
Philip Glass
Songs and Poems no.1 for solo cello (feat. Wendy Sutter)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0651td1.jpglink
Songs and Poems no.1 for solo cello (feat. Wendy Sutter)
Last played on
Concerto for Cello and Orchestra (feat. Wendy Sutter & YOA Orchestra of the Americas)
Dante Anzolini
Concerto for Cello and Orchestra (feat. Wendy Sutter & YOA Orchestra of the Americas)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0651td1.jpglink
Concerto for Cello and Orchestra (feat. Wendy Sutter & YOA Orchestra of the Americas)
Last played on
Wendy Sutter Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist