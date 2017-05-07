SWR Vokalensemble StuttgartFormed 1946
1946
SWR Vokalensemble is the vocal ensemble of the broadcaster Südwestrundfunk (SWR), based in Stuttgart, Germany. It was founded in 1946 as Südfunk-Chor Stuttgart in 1946 to perform studio work for Süddeutscher Rundfunk (SDR) which merged in 1998 with the Südwestfunk to form the SWR.
The ensemble was awarded the Echo Klassik in both 2011 and 2012.
Psalm 90, 'Lord thou hast been our dwelling place'
Charles Ives
Mairi
James MacMillan
Nachtlied, Op.138 no.3 (from 'Acht Geistliche Gesänge')
Max Reger
O Tod, wie bitter bist Du, Op.110 no.3 (from 3 Sacred Songs for chorus)
Max Reger
Ach Herr, strafe mich nicht in deinem Zorn, Op.110 no.2
Max Reger
Mein Odem ist schwach, Op.110 no.1 (from 3 Sacred Songs for chorus)
Max Reger
Musicians Wrestle Everywhere
Elliott Carter
Fugue in E flat minor
Heitor Villa‐Lobos
Les Consolations (for 16 vocal soloists and orchestra)
Helmut Lachenmann
Friede auf Erden Op.13
Arnold Schoenberg
O Heiland, reiss die Himmel auf Op.74 No.2
Johannes Brahms
Es sungen drei Engel
Gustav Mahler
Canite tube, Natus est nobis and Ante luciferum genitus
Jacobus Gallus
Ave Maria WAB 6 and Os iusti WAB 30
Anton Bruckner
Frohlocket ihr Volker auf Erden
Felix Mendelssohn
Reger - O Tod, wie bitter bist du, from 'Motets, op. 110/3'
Max Reger
Reger - Nachtlied, from 'Acht geistlichen Gesängen, op. 138'
Max Reger
Reger - Mein Odem ist schwach, from 'Motets, op. 110/1
Max Reger
Ein deutsches Requiem, Op. 45
Johannes Brahms
No. 4 'Behold, what darkness', from 12 Choruses Op.27
Sergei Ivanovich Taneyev
Excerpts from 12 Choruses Op.27
Sergei Ivanovich Taneyev
3 Sacred hymns for chorus
Alfred Schnittke
Kheruvimskaya [Cherubic song] for chorus in D major
Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky
Hommage a Marina Tsvetajeva - suite in 5 movements for chorus [1984]
Sofia Gubaidulina
O mother of God, ever-vigilant in prayer [1893]
Sergei Rachmaninov
Kheruvimskaya [Cherubic song] for chorus a 6
Mikhail Ivanovich Glinka
Requiem Canticles
SWR Symphony Orchestra Baden-Baden and Freiburg, Игорь Фёдорович Стравинский, Stella Doufexis, Rudolf Rosen, SWR Vokalensemble Stuttgart & Michael Gielen
