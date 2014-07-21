C.C. AdcockBorn 1971
C. C. Adcock (born Charles Clinton Adcock, 1971, Lafayette, Louisiana) is a singer, songwriter, guitarist and blues rock musician, noted for his cajun, zydeco, electric blues and swamp pop-influenced sound and for his efforts to preserve and promote swamp pop music. He's also a Grammy-nominated music and film producer and film and TV composer.
