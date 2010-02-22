Foreign Born is an American folk rock band. They began in San Francisco during the late summer months of 2003, but soon relocated to Los Angeles. They self-released their first 12" single ("We Had Pleasure" b/w "Escape"), and then their debut EP "In the Remote Woods" via StarTime International Records. While touring the US and UK with Rogue Wave, Jason Collett, Cold War Kids, Giant Drag and We Are Scientists, they recorded their first full-length album, On the Wing Now, in the fall/winter of 2005, self-released 500 or so copies that they sold on the previously mentioned tours, and officially released the album with Dim Mak on August 21, 2007. They were featured in Spin Magazine in October 2007. They released their latest album, Person to Person, on June 23, 2009, under the record label Secretly Canadian. As of August 2011, the band is on indefinite hiatus.