Babylon ZooFormed 1992. Disbanded 2000
Babylon Zoo
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p01bqvzh.jpg
1992
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/22459cde-5212-4d97-aa8f-30f0b83eaff0
Babylon Zoo Biography (Wikipedia)
Babylon Zoo were an English rock band formed in 1992 in Wolverhampton. Their song "Spaceman" gained considerable exposure through its use in a Levi's jeans television advert in the United Kingdom in late 1995. Released as the band's debut single on 21 January 1996, it entered the UK Singles Chart at number one. Spaceman led to the band being considered a one hit wonder; they had little success with any subsequent releases.
