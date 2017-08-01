Charles Humphries
Charles Humphries
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/22457306-8015-4ab2-a7a6-24a1da642980
Charles Humphries Biography (Wikipedia)
Charles Humphries is an English countertenor, noted for performances of Baroque and Renaissance music. He is the Director of Baroque Music at the SIMF. He has performed at the Barbican Hall, Queen Elizabeth Hall, Wigmore Hall, Concertgebouw in Amsterdam and Palais des Beaux Arts in Brussels and across Europe.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Charles Humphries Tracks
Sort by
Dixit Dominus
George Frideric Handel
Dixit Dominus
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06ljmv1.jpglink
Dixit Dominus
Last played on
Past BBC Events
Proms 2004: Prom 61
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/erm5v2
Royal Albert Hall
2004-08-31T09:22:41
31
Aug
2004
Proms 2004: Prom 61
Royal Albert Hall
Back to artist