Foreign Affair
Foreign Affair
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/22426520-2309-45c5-a67b-0f965ee20d8b
Foreign Affair Tracks
Sort by
SIGNAL FIRE
Foreign Affair
SIGNAL FIRE
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
SIGNAL FIRE
Last played on
The Manhattan Transfer
Foreign Affair
The Manhattan Transfer
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Manhattan Transfer
Last played on
Foreign Affair Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist