Hidrogenesse
1997
Biography
Hidrogenesse is a Catalan pop band whose members are Carlos Ballesteros (singer) and Genís Segarra (synthesizers, also of Astrud).
Nada (Somorrostro)
Nada (Somorrostro)
Moix
Moix
El Beso
El Beso
Caballos Y Ponis
Caballos Y Ponis
